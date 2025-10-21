Get started
Blog
Blog

Oct 21, 2025

Always on: How Avalara keeps you online when others can’t

Avalara

On October 20, a major cloud provider experienced a significant outage, impacting thousands of businesses across industries, from global retailers and airlines to logistics, financial services, and technology platforms.

 

Avalara customers, however, stayed online and operational.

 

When disruption strikes, every second matters. That’s why Avalara was built with resilience by design. At the heart of our infrastructure is an Active-Active architecture, a system engineered to detect issues in real time, respond automatically, and reroute data traffic seamlessly across environments without any action from our customers.

 

Within seconds of identifying the outage, AvaTax instantly redirected traffic to an alternate cloud environment. 

Engineering for always-on reliability

This seamless failover is made possible through intentional engineering. Avalara’s AI-powered tax and compliance platform operates in parallel across multiple cloud providers and global regions, eliminating single points of failure and ensuring continuous uptime.

 

Few companies operate with this level of redundancy and reliability. This is the result of years of investment in infrastructure designed to protect our customers from the unexpected, and to deliver on a promise of trust, performance, and peace of mind. 

 

Avalara is quite literally the only company in the world that can survive a complete outage in AWS, Azure, Google, or Oracle, and still calculate our customers’ taxes.

Innovation that extends beyond resilience

Avalara’s innovation doesn’t stop at stability. Our recent introduction of agentic AI for tax and compliance takes automation to the next level. These intelligent systems continuously learn, adapt, and enhance compliance accuracy at global scale, enabling our customers to move faster, operate smarter, and grow confidently, even when market conditions shift.

 

Our mission has always been to be part of every transaction in the world, ensuring that wherever business happens, Avalara is there, reliably supporting it.

 

When others go offline, Avalara stays on. That’s the power of intentional engineering, resilient architecture, and innovation that never rests.

 

Peace of mind, delivered confidently and without disruption.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Ready to get started?

Start with a demo, a free nexus assessment, or a conversation with our team — and discover why millions of users trust Avalara.
Get started
See our products
About us
Products & Services
Integrations
Contact us

Monday - Friday

8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. PT
Resources
Global Sites