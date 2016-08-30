Apparel and sales tax: a guide for online sellers

States that do not consider clothing sales taxable include Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire and Oregon (which do not have sales taxes at all).

Other states that exempt clothing from sales taxes (with exceptions from the exemption) include Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont.

Again, exceptions and special rules abound. For example, some states only exempt clothing from sales taxes up to a certain dollar amount, including Massachusetts ($175), New York ($110) and Rhode Island ($250).

Meanwhile, athletic clothing is considered taxable in Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont, and fur is considered taxable in Minnesota, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Protective gear is considered taxable in Minnesota, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Vermont. In Minnesota, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont, accessories are taxable, while in Pennsylvania, formal clothing is subject to tax.

These are examples of just some of the rules exemptions that states have for clothing, so it’s crucial to stay up to date on all the latest details for the states where you have nexus.