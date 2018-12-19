Are used items taxable?

Used items are big business these days. According to recent Dun & Bradstreet research, stores selling previously owned merchandise generate more than $17 billion in annual revenue — and that doesn’t even include smaller sellers on eBay, Craigslist, Amazon, and other platforms.

Many of those sellers (and their buyers) often have questions about whether those items are subject to sales tax. After all, if the item is used, tax likely was paid on the original purchase. Does it really need to be paid again?

As with almost everything related to sales tax, there’s not a clear-cut answer, because every state has its own rules and regulations about tax on used items.

There are some general guidelines that most states follow, however. So let’s look at some questions that can impact whether you should be charging tax on your sales.