Are used items taxable?

Not everyone who sells used goods is trying to make a profit. Sales and auctions to benefit charities are becoming more popular as a way to raise funds for a special cause or need. For instance, some communities gather around residents who need help and donate items to be sold to help raise funds.
This is a good thing, of course — but most states still take their cut by requiring sales tax, even if the sales benefit a nonprofit. (There are some, such as Rhode Island, that place charity sales under the “occasional seller” category provided they don’t exceed certain thresholds.)
For these types of sales, you need to research the portion of a sale that’s taxable as well. For example, in Rhode Island, when tax is charged, it’s only on the fair market value of an item. Say a $100 item was up for auction to benefit a charity, but the item actually sold for $300. Sales tax would apply to the $100, while the “extra” $200 would be counted as a donation. In California, though, charitable organizations must collect sales tax for the full sales price of items sold. So it's important to check with your local Department of Revenue when thinking about selling items for charitable causes.