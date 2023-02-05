Just read the headlines and you’ll see that in today’s digital age, data security is more important than ever. As more and more sensitive data is collected, stored, and processed in the cloud, businesses must make every attempt to protect people’s information from cyberthreats and security breaches. That’s why we’re thrilled to announce Avalara now provides System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) compliance for our core products, including Avalara AvaTax, Avalara Managed Returns, Avalara Returns for Accountants, Avalara Managed Returns for Accountants, and Avalara Exemption Certificate Management (ECM).