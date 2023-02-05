Our customers need assurance that their highly sensitive data is safe. SOC 2 compliance represents the highest standard of data security, but the benefits of SOC 2 compliance go beyond peace of mind. With SOC 2 compliance, our customers can focus more on their core operations, without worrying that the data they share with us could be compromised.

Achieving SOC 2 compliance is a rigorous and demanding process, but it’s the right thing to do for our customers and represents a significant milestone for our business.

Our commitment to security is core to our platform and compliance cloud. Learn more about it here.