For years, Software as a Service (SaaS) helped businesses manage tax compliance by digitizing workflows, automating key tasks, and making finance teams more efficient. But SaaS still depends on people to run it.

A new model has emerged: Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) is powered by agentic systems that actually do the work.

That shift marks a turning point for the millions of businesses that oversee tax and compliance obligations. It moves the effort from a reactive, manual process to a proactive, always-on capability. It introduces the idea of a 24/7 digital compliance team. And it signals the next evolution beyond SaaS.