SaaS provides tools that help teams manage compliance tasks, and AIaaS introduces systems that can interpret data, make decisions, and execute tasks with less manual input. The shift is from user-driven workflows to system-driven outcomes.
Agentic AI refers to systems that can act on behalf of users. In tax and compliance, this includes monitoring transactions, applying tax rules, resolving exceptions, and supporting reporting processes within defined controls.
No. Agentic AI helps handle repetitive and high-volume tasks, allowing tax experts to focus on complex scenarios, risk management, and strategic decisions.
Governments are increasing digital enforcement through e-invoicing and continuous transaction controls. This requires businesses to validate and report tax data closer to the point of transaction.
AI-powered systems can identify anomalies, apply regularly updated tax rules, and maintain consistent processes across systems, helping reduce errors that may lead to audits or penalties.
Agentic AI can help businesses manage growing transaction volumes, fragmented data across systems, increasing regulatory complexity, and limited tax resources.
Businesses can start by assessing current processes, identifying manual bottlenecks, and adopting solutions that integrate tax determination, reporting, and data management into a more automated and intelligent workflow.