Avalara Helps Small Businesses Manage Sales and Use Tax Returns

Preparing and filing sales tax returns is a time-consuming and sometimes costly process. Automated solutions provide a better way for small businesses to manage their sales tax returns process by saving time, reducing costs, and reducing audit risk through increased accuracy.
The United States Supreme Court ruling in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. in June 2018 held that, given the power and prevalence of the internet, states could now collect sales tax from remote sellers. To date, 43 states and the District of Columbia have adopted sales tax laws requiring businesses to use customer location as part of determining compliance requirements.
These new laws have had a material impact on the time and resources required for small businesses to research, prepare, file, and remit sales tax. With each new state in which a business must now collect and remit sales tax, businesses face the onerous process of manually extracting sales tax calculation data from multiple sales channels, as well as navigating individual state Department of Revenue websites for filing and remittance.