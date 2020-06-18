Avalara Helps Small Businesses Manage Sales and Use Tax Returns

SEATTLE, WA — June 18, 2020 — Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced the forthcoming availability of Avalara Returns for Small Business, a new product that helps small businesses to automate the sales tax return preparation process and to eliminate the hassle of manually filing returns to each state website. The new Avalara offering will be available later this year.

“Our business has sales tax obligations in multiple states, which makes the sales tax return preparation and filing with each individual state a time-consuming and costly process when done manually,” said Sara Hicks, controller at Jentech Drilling Supply. “Avalara Returns for Small Business removes manual return preparation and filing processes. This saves the company time and money by allowing me to focus on other business functions while also reducing the costs to stay compliant.”