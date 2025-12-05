Yes: We’re developing a standardized onboarding experience to help partners ramp up faster; a Partner Success Playbook empowering partners to better engage with customers and identify growth opportunities; and gamified learning options to strengthen partners’ value-selling skills.
New and upcoming capabilities include AI-powered reporting and insights, AI-guided tax research, agentic AI integrations, and embedded AI experiences. All follow our Avalara LLM Framework for Agentic Applications (ALFA).
We’ll host another webinar in H1 2026. Make sure to follow us on our partner LinkedIn page to stay up to date with our upcoming webinars, events, and resources.