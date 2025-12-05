Webinar attendees also got a sneak peek at our expanded investment in partner enablement and success — aimed at making it easier to onboard, collaborate, and grow.

A new standardized onboarding experience is in the works to help partners ramp up faster with structured learning paths, technical certification, and milestone tracking. Complementing this, the Partner Success Playbook will feature battle cards, pricing guidance, and industry use cases to empower partners so they can better engage with customers and identify growth opportunities.

To keep training engaging and accessible, Avalara also will introduce modular, gamified learning options and AI-powered tools designed to strengthen partners’ value-selling skills and provide details on the latest solutions.

These resources will be available in the Avalara Partner Portal — the central hub for enablement materials, co-branded assets, and registering opportunities. Partners can also access personalized support through the Partner Engagement Desk at PartnerEngagementDesk@avalara.com.