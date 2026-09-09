Faster integrations, easier access to capital: Avalara product updates for August

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Capability
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What's new
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Avi Chrome Extension for Salesforce Sales Cloud
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Streamline your Salesforce Sales Cloud setup and get contextual assistance with the Avi Chrome extension. Avi answers step-specific questions in a side panel without leaving the configuration screen and catches configuration mistakes as they happen with in-context prompts, validation checks, and next-step recommendations.
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Avi Chrome Extension for NetSuite and NetSuite OneWorld
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Use Avi for in-browser setup assistance while working in NetSuite or Avalara. Avi recognizes the page and setup step you're on, then provides contextual prompts, next-step recommendations, validation checks, and completion guidance to reduce configuration mistakes and onboarding friction.