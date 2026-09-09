Faster integrations, easier access to capital: Avalara product updates for August

Complex integrations can slow down digital transformation, especially when businesses rely on multiple ERP, commerce, finance, and compliance systems. Versori by Avalara addresses that challenge with an AI-native integration platform to plan, connect, build, and deploy enterprise-grade connectors faster.

Avalara is introducing a free, self-paced Versori training program for partners. The program gives partners a structured way to learn the platform and gain expertise. After completing the training and shipping a live integration, partners can unlock access to the Versori platform to build an Avalara integration.



For partners, that means a faster path to building integrations with less development overhead. For customers, it expands access to a more capable ecosystem of trained experts who can support complex integration needs. Learn more.