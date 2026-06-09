Tax compliance workflows are becoming harder to manage. Teams are expected to move faster for onboarding, exemption management, reporting, and tax content updates while working across disconnected systems and growing operational complexity.

The challenge goes beyond accuracy to keeping compliance work moving without adding friction.

In May, Avalara introduced a series of updates designed to simplify everyday compliance operations. Whether it’s onboarding, communications tax, reporting visibility, and tax content management, these enhancements help businesses reduce manual effort and improve confidence in their day-to-day workflows.