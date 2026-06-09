Keeping tax rate content current throughout systems, locations, and industries can quickly turn into a manual maintenance challenge.
Delivering easier access to location-based rate guidance
DAVO Tax Rates expands POS-connected, Avalara-powered sales tax rate guidance into additional industries, beginning with retail and services.
By providing applicable state and local tax rates by location and product category in one experience, the enhancement helps businesses reduce time spent on manual tax research and rate updates while supporting more accurate rate visibility across growing verticals. Watch a demo video.
Making tax rate content more accessible and configurable
Avalara Tax Content Essentials delivers researched, frequently updated tax rate content through ready-to-use templates designed for common business scenarios.
Built for businesses that rely on POS systems, legacy platforms, offline environments, or custom tax workflows, Avalara Tax Content Essentials helps reduce the operational burden of maintaining tax rate tables while providing more flexible access to current tax content. Learn more.