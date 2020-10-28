Avalara Supports Enterprise Indirect Tax Needs with Ability to Create Custom Business Rules for Transactions

AvaTax Advanced Transaction Rules helps enterprise businesses manage and create consistent rules across business systems. This enables businesses to:
- Customize tax calculations: Tax configuration is placed completely in the hands of the organization’s tax professional. Rules can be developed and maintained to deal with a wide array of tax situations resulting in more accurate tax calculation.
- Minimize business system connector modifications: As business rules change, modifications to the systems and channels being used are minimized or eliminated.
- Accelerate product implementations: Since modifications to the business system connectors are minimal, businesses implementation timeframes are reduced.
- Reduce burden on IT resources: Businesses can reduce the amount of time spent configuring taxability within ERP, ecommerce, and other billing systems by providing transaction rules through AvaTax.
“AvaTax Advanced Transaction Rules provides enterprises with a set of business and taxability rules to deliver a more accurate tax calculation based on their business specific needs,” said Sanjay Parthasarathy, chief product officer at Avalara. “Businesses can improve compliance on complex transactions by using consistent rules to deal with all tax situations across all of their systems, while saving time on customization, development, and product implementation.”
Avalara continues to enhance its enterprise capabilities and create the leading content database for tax. This new offering follows the announcement of the acquisition of Transaction Tax Resources, Inc., which expanded Avalara’s enterprise expertise.
For additional information on AvaTax Advanced Transaction Rules, please click here.