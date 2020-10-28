Avalara Supports Enterprise Indirect Tax Needs with Ability to Create Custom Business Rules for Transactions

Large, enterprise businesses process substantial volumes of transactions, many of which include complex scenarios like bundles, multiproduct orders, or products being sold in numerous tax jurisdictions. As transactions become more complex, businesses often must apply custom taxability rules to specific line items within a transaction to improve accuracy in tax calculations. For example, a business that sells holiday gift baskets may have products that contain taxable and tax-exempt products that must all be calculated in a single transaction. For many enterprise businesses, having the ability to easily assign custom tax rules to transactions is key to tailoring calculations across transactions and reducing the costs and time associated with creating custom tax rules within their systems.