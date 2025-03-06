Navigating VAT compliance can be a challenge, especially for multinational businesses that sell into multiple regions with complex regulations. On top of that, many countries have also adopted e-invoicing mandates, which only further complicate the compliance process. To simplify this challenge, Avalara has developed innovative enhancements to its technology to make the end-to-end VAT compliance process easier, more accurate, and less burdensome for finance teams.

With these updates, Avalara now supports automatic extraction of VAT and GST data from our core tax calculations product, AvaTax, directly into Avalara VAT Reporting systems, cutting down on manual data entry and minimizing errors.

Additionally, businesses will also benefit from VAT Reporting and its integration with Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting (ELR). This enhancement provides two-fold benefits to customers — automating e-invoicing status reports for all transactions in VAT Reporting and instant access to transaction data that tax authorities have logged, providing a clear picture of what’s pending. This real-time status tracking also eliminates the need for manual exporting, cross-referencing, and reconciliation across multiple platforms.

These new enhancements make the VAT compliance process — from calculation to reporting — easier and more manageable, enabling businesses to focus on growth instead of compliance hurdles.