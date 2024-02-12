Use tax is often overshadowed by its better-known counterpart, sales tax. It can be easy to overlook the distinction and think of them as the same thing. However, any business that’s undergone a sales and use tax audit can tell you they are different and mistakes in how you manage both can be costly.

A business can be sales tax compliant, meaning it’s compliant with state regulations around the tax it collects from sales then remits to the governing authorities. Compliance for use tax is another matter. Before we jump into the specifics, let’s first define use tax.

Use tax is an indirect tax levied on the use, storage, or consumption of tangible personal property or services, and is paid for by the purchaser. In other words, while a business can collect and remit tax accurately based on its sales, the business still needs to do the same for its purchases. You can learn more about the differences with our post Use tax vs. sales tax: What you need to know.



States place equal responsibility on compliance for sales and for purchases. Just because your vendor failed to collect tax from your purchase doesn’t mean you aren’t responsible for fixing that error and remitting the tax you originally owed.

