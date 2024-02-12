AvaTax for Accounts Payable can integrate with any system provided we support the integration through our prebuilt integrations or the system allows for an API integration. This solution provides seamless integration with ERP and procurement systems for efficient use of tax calculations and also supports batch uploads of transactions.
The platform allows businesses to manage both sales and use tax compliance on a single centralized system. AvaTax maintains a comprehensive history of decisions related to sales and purchases, ensuring businesses are audit ready. All tax rules, configurations, and determinations are conveniently managed within the AvaTax platform, eliminating the need for complex integrations to produce use tax determinations.
The platform makes use tax determinations based on configurations within AvaTax, handling transactions below predetermined thresholds, accepting specified variances, and applying rules based on vendors, cost centers, products, and multiple point-of-use allocations.
After integration, AvaTax performs auto-accrual and calculations for use tax. The next step involves reviewing transactions not auto-accrued or ignored, making determinations to confirm variances or editing and allocating the correct tax. The process for managing any underpayments works the same as with sales tax; the calculated amount can be added to the return and submitted to the state. Overpayments are tracked and reported, offering users the option to pursue credits with vendors. Integrated systems ensure reconciliation back to the general ledger.