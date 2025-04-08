Almost every state has some type of sales tax and use tax. The only states with no sales tax are Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire, and Oregon — and Alaska allows local sales and use taxes.
No, there’s no federal or national U.S. sales tax.
Sales tax rates are based on the location of the transaction and the sales tax sourcing rules used by the state.
Most states use destination sourcing, meaning sales tax rates are based on the location where the customer takes possession of the products sold or services rendered. This could be a brick-and-mortar store or a delivery address.
Some states base sales tax rates on the origin of the transaction, which is the location where the seller took the order or shipped the goods. A few states use destination sourcing for some transactions but origin sourcing for other transactions.
Every state uses destination sourcing for interstate sales even if they use origin sourcing inside the state.
As with sales tax, use tax rates are based on the location of the transaction. For delivery sales, this is typically the location where the consumer took possession of the taxable goods.
If you owe use tax because you pulled inventory for your own use, the rate would be based on where the goods were consumed or used.
In many jurisdictions, sales and use tax rates for similar transactions are the same. In others, sales tax rates and use tax rates for similar transactions are different. This sales and use change notice from the Missouri Department of Revenue is a great example.
Sales tax and use tax are a percentage of the retail sale price.
For sales tax and seller use tax, the seller adds the tax to the retail sales price at checkout. If you sell a book for $10 in a jurisdiction with a 5% sales tax rate, you’d charge the consumer $10.50: $10 for the book plus 50 cents in sales tax.
With consumer use tax, the consumer is responsible for knowing the applicable tax rate. If you live in a jurisdiction with a 5% sales and use tax rate, buy something taxable for $10, and the seller doesn’t collect sales tax, you would owe the state 50 cents in consumer use tax.
There are more than 12,000 sales and use tax jurisdictions in the U.S., and each jurisdiction has its own sales tax rate and reporting code. Calculating the correct rate for every transaction can be challenging, especially for businesses required to collect and remit sales tax in multiple states.
With Avalara AvaTax for Accounts Payable, businesses can manage use tax and sales tax with one platform. Doesn’t that sound grand?