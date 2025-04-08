Sales tax and use tax are a percentage of the retail sale price.

For sales tax and seller use tax, the seller adds the tax to the retail sales price at checkout. If you sell a book for $10 in a jurisdiction with a 5% sales tax rate, you’d charge the consumer $10.50: $10 for the book plus 50 cents in sales tax.

With consumer use tax, the consumer is responsible for knowing the applicable tax rate. If you live in a jurisdiction with a 5% sales and use tax rate, buy something taxable for $10, and the seller doesn’t collect sales tax, you would owe the state 50 cents in consumer use tax.

There are more than 12,000 sales and use tax jurisdictions in the U.S., and each jurisdiction has its own sales tax rate and reporting code. Calculating the correct rate for every transaction can be challenging, especially for businesses required to collect and remit sales tax in multiple states.

With Avalara AvaTax for Accounts Payable, businesses can manage use tax and sales tax with one platform. Doesn’t that sound grand?