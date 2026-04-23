Managing tax on purchases is often more complex than managing tax for sales. Many of the tax issues AP teams deal with start early in the purchasing process. Vendor invoices can include incorrect or missing tax, along with inconsistent treatment across locations and entities. Misalignment around taxability, inconsistencies across purchasing documents, and uncertainty about end use can lead to incorrect tax treatment, delays, and downstream rework, along with avoidable costs like overpaid sales tax to vendors, penalties, and interest.

While many issues begin earlier in the process, tax ultimately needs to be finalized and committed at the invoicing stage where accuracy and compliance matter most.

Businesses using Coupa, an AI-native total spend management platform, can now address these challenges more effectively with a new integration: the Avalara for Coupa connector integrating AvaTax for Accounts Payable. This connector was built by Avalara Certified Implementation Partner, CrossCountry Consulting.