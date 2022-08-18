B2B payments part 3: Your guide to ecommerce payment processing

The value of securing your ecommerce payment system cannot be overstated. You don’t want to open your business up to fraudulent actors, nor do you want to compromise the safety and security of your customers. In addition to losing business, an improperly secured site could open you up to liability.
Businesses of any size that collect, transmit, or store customer payment information must abide by Payment Card Industry security standards — and ensure any third parties they work with do as well.
To give you an idea of the security expectations, some of the security measures include the examples we covered in part 2 of this series:
Encrypted data
Look for SSL (secure sockets layer) or TLS (transport layer security) protocols, which prevent bad actors from accessing payment data while it’s in transit.
CVV check
If you accept credit cards remotely or online, make sure you require the card verification value (CVV) — those three or four digits printed on the card. It ensures the person making the payment has the physical card with them.
Fraud monitoring
You or your payment vendor can set rules and triggers based on common fraud activity. When detected your system can either reject the transaction or require manual approval.
Tokenization
Tokenization is a form of data protection. It de-identifies transaction information for transit, using a random string of numbers that can be decrypted by the intended recipient using a valid key.
Ecommerce payments are becoming an increasingly necessary part of doing business. With remote sales continuing to grow, and the immediacy customers have come to expect, relying on traditional payment methods can put you at a competitive disadvantage.
Meeting customers where they are both in terms of how they shop and how they purchase will help keep your business relevant and promote growth.
But it’s important to build your capabilities responsibly. Use trusted vendors, implement secure platforms, and safeguard your customers’ data.
This is the third of a three-part series on B2B payments. Read the first two installments:
B2B payments part 1: Overview of B2B payments solutions
B2B payments part 2: Accepting online payments