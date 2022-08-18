B2B payments part 3: Your guide to ecommerce payment processing

In this series, we’ve covered B2B payments in general and different forms of online payments. While included under the umbrella of online payments, ecommerce payments are specific to online stores and marketplaces.

For the most part, ecommerce payments are made by securely capturing customer credit card or bank account information online, encrypting the data, and sending it through a process that transfers the funds from the customer to the business.

In this post, we’ll discuss the components of ecommerce payment processes, how they work, and how to set one up for your online business.