Battle against Maryland digital advertising tax continues as first payments come due

Though Maryland is still fighting for the right to enforce its contentious tax on digital advertising gross revenues, the Maryland Comptroller is moving ahead with plans to collect the tax. The digital advertising gross revenues tax took effect January 1, 2022, and the first payments are due April 15, 2022.

The nation’s first tax on digital advertising gross revenues is facing legal challenges from numerous entities in two lawsuits (so far): one in federal court and one in state court. Plaintiffs in both cases allege the tax violates the Commerce Clause, the Due Process Clause, and the Internet Tax Freedom Act (ITFA). Additionally, the federal case alleges prohibiting businesses from passing on the cost of the tax violates the Commerce Clause and the First Amendment. The issues will be settled in federal court unless there is an appeal.

On March 4, 2022, the United States District Court for the District of Maryland decided the tax was a legitimate tax with an available and adequate state court remedy which preclude jurisdiction under the Federal Tax Injunction Act to hear a challenge to Maryland’s Digital Ad Tax Act (DATA, or DAT) but agreed to hear a challenge to an anti-pass-through provision. The case is Chamber of Commerce of the United States of America, et al., v. Peter Franchot, et al. (Civil Action No. 21-cv-00410-LKG).

In the state case, Judge Alison Asti of Anne Arundel County Circuit Court denied the state’s motion to dismiss on all counts except one during a hearing held March 14, 2022 (Comcast v. Comptroller). This allows the lawsuit to proceed. The case is Comcast of California Maryland Pennsylvania Virginia West Virginia LLC, et al. vs. Comptroller of the Treasury of Maryland (C-02-CV-21-000509).