Battle against Maryland digital advertising tax continues as first payments come due

To date, Maryland is the only U.S. state with a tax on digital advertising.
The District of Columbia jumped on the digital ad tax bandwagon in 2020 but jumped off after discovering a problem with its proposal. Connecticut, Indiana, Massachusetts, Montana, New York, Texas, Washington, and West Virginia all introduced digital advertising tax bills in 2021 but have yet to enact one. At this point, any state interested in taxing digital ads will likely wait to see what happens with Maryland’s tax before moving too far forward with a tax of their own.
Digital advertising taxes are common in other parts of the world: Roughly half of all European members of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) either already have a digital services tax or have one in the hopper. Yet as in Maryland, these taxes are under fire.
Under the OECD’s new global minimum tax deal, the 136 participating countries must remove existing Digital Services Taxes “and other relevant similar measures with respect to all companies, and to commit not to introduce such measures in the future.”
The OECD’s requirement that participating countries eliminate digital services taxes wouldn’t necessarily apply to state-administered digital advertising taxes. Vice President of Government Relations at Avalara Scott Peterson explains “The OECD plan is intended to restructure corporate income taxes in OECD countries to deal with how corporate income is earned by companies that do not have to be physically present. Think Wayfair for corporate income taxes.” Wayfair refers to South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc., the 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision that enabled states to tax remote sales.
Peterson says there are two phases to the global minimum tax plan: “The first will switch the tax on corporate income from the home country to the country where a corporation's customers are located. The second will eliminate the incentive for a corporation to put income in a no- or low-tax country by imposing a minimum tax that would be imposed by other countries to make up for the low-rate country.”
In short, “the global minimum tax eliminates the need to tax digital companies because the charges would apply to all companies, including those with no physical presence in a country.”
Yet Maryland’s DATA faces other hurdles.