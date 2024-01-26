The e-invoicing mandate will come into force from January 1, 2026. It will apply to domestic business-to-business (B2B) transactions by taxpayers established in Belgium. However, the draft law excludes certain categories of taxpayers, such as those under a simplified tax regime, or those who exclusively carry out VAT-exempt transactions.
E-invoicing also applies to Belgian taxpayers whose economic activity is conducted outside the country, but who have a permanent establishment in Belgium.
B2C transactions are excluded from the structured invoicing obligation outlined in the draft law. Non-domestic B2B transactions are also excluded. Data related to these transactions are likely to be covered by the VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA) initiative, which proposes a mandatory electronic reporting obligation for such data.