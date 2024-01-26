Belgium has joined the ranks of European countries planning to introduce mandatory e-invoicing, after proposing a draft law — Project Law: Amending the VAT code to introduce an electronic invoicing (‘e-invoicing’) obligation — on December 28, 2023.

According to the draft, invoices must be sent and received in a structured format that complies with the European standard EN 16931 using the Peppol network. This means that businesses will have to use service providers that are Peppol-certified to send and receive structured e-invoices.

