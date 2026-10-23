For multistate businesses selling across several jurisdictions, Avalara Select provides the most predictable and cost-effective total cost of ownership. At a flat $69 to $79 per state per month (billed annually at $699 to $799/year), it bundles precision rooftop calculations, unlimited state and local managed return filings, AvaTax Exemptions, and in-house notice management with zero per-filing surcharges. In up to 25 participating states, qualifying volunteer sellers receive 100% state-funded calculation and filing at zero out-of-pocket cost through Streamlined Sales Tax (SST). For early-stage merchants with nexus in only one or two states, DAVO for Shopify offers simple, automated daily sales tax set-asides and on-time filing.
Many point tools (such as Numeral and TaxCloud) use low base platform prices to attract buyers, but charge variable fees of $30 to $75 for every single return filed. For a multichannel merchant filing monthly across 10 states, per-return fees add between $3,600 and $9,000 in ongoing annual costs on top of their software subscription. When you add local return filings in home-rule jurisdictions (like Colorado, Louisiana, and Alabama) or required state prepayments, metered per-return fees escalate even faster.
No. While Shopify previously offered a built-in filing feature, Shopify is officially sunsetting automated filing after sales through December 31, 2026. Going forward, native Shopify Tax only calculates rates at checkout (charging up to 0.35% of order value). To automate returns and remittances, Shopify merchants must either file manually on individual state tax portals or connect an integrated platform like Avalara Select (for multistate scaling brands) or DAVO for Shopify (for one- or two-state sellers).
The Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) program is a state-funded initiative across 24 participating states (plus an independent program in Pennsylvania, 25 states total) designed to reduce tax compliance burdens for remote sellers. For qualifying volunteer sellers, state governments compensate accredited Certified Service Providers (CSPs) like Avalara directly. This means qualifying businesses receive automated calculations, return preparation, filing, payment remittance, and state audit liaison support across participating states at zero out-of-pocket software or service cost.