Business licenses: How many do you need, and how do you get them?

You’re about to start your own business. But you still have a few things to figure out: funding, the business structure, registering the company — and what about business licenses? How many do you need? One? Two? Twenty?

Before you can legally operate your business, it’s critical to secure all required licenses. Determining what you need, though, can take you through a perplexing labyrinth of rules, regulations, and interpretations dictated by local, county, state, and federal governments.

Adding the confusion, licensing authorities all have different requirements and unique definitions for licenses, permits, and tax registrations. What one municipality may call a business license, another may call a permit, or even a registration. Be sure to check with your authorities for specifics.

So how do you discover which business licenses you’ll need? The answers to these questions can help you get started: