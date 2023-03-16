Business licenses: How many do you need, and how do you get them?

The first step toward obtaining licenses is getting an Employer Identification Number (EIN) for your business. To find out whether your business requires an EIN, you can look to the IRS guidelines or go directly to the EIN application.
After you get your EIN, conduct a search for business licenses in your state. Most states have a dedicated website or page for business license registration and information. But every state is unique in where you go from there. Some states offer checklists or questionnaires that guide you along the journey.
Because websites don’t always provide the most current information, check in with local clerks to be sure — a sometimes time-consuming, but often necessary chore for comprehensive compliance.
Once you’ve determined which state licenses you need, it’s time to check out your county and local government pages. Some state websites may have a link to local license registrations as well.
State and local licenses typically make up the bulk of issued licenses for small businesses. However, the federal government regulates some business activities or goods, including alcohol, telecommunications, and agriculture, requiring additional licensing. The U.S. Small Business Administration has a list of activities with links to corresponding agencies for more information and applications.