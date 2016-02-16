Why isn’t tax included in the price and should you add it?

If you travel to England, you will never see sales tax added to your purchases -- the price on the tag is exactly what you will pay. The United Kingdom has one tax rate for the whole country, and sellers are required to include that Value Added Tax or VAT (which is 20 percent on most items) in their advertised prices. This makes it easier for customers to calculate what they will owe at the checkout: no unpleasant surprises.

In the US, the situation is the opposite: Retailers rarely advertise tax-included prices. Unpleasant surprises at the checkout are a matter of course. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t do it. Some states, like Michigan, even include a formula for backing sales taxes out of your total sales amount, if you want to include sales tax in your sales price instead of adding it on later.

In other states, you can simply do the math to figure out which part of your sales price is sales tax. The remainder is the retail price you will report to the state when you fill out your sales tax form.