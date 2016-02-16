Why isn’t tax included in the price and should you add it?

Tax-included prices can create headaches for online sellers. Whether you include it in the price or add it on at the checkout, you will be responsible for paying sales tax in the states where you have nexus. And there are several good reasons that you might not want to include sales tax in the list price of the goods you sell online.
For one thing, U.S. sales tax rates vary from state to state and county to county, and sometimes even within one city. If you charge everyone the same price but have to pay varying amounts of sales tax, you won’t be getting the same amount of money for your products. This can make it hard to calculate profit and loss and could hurt your bottom line, particularly if your margins are thin.
Then there's the math. If you sell a pair of shoes for $100 including sales tax and the tax rate is 6 percent, the sales tax is not $6.00. The sales tax due on $94 is $5.64. You just shorted yourself by $0.36. That doesn’t sound like much, but multiply that by thousands of sales and you are cutting into your profits.
To use the Michigan example, you would divide that $100 by 17.6667 to determine the correct 6 percent tax of $5.66. Your gross sales price in this example is $94.34.