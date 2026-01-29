Business taxes tend to be a lot more complicated than personal taxes, and financing for these obligations is more common than you might think. Unexpected cash flow gaps and tax law complexity can contribute to unforeseen tax burdens.
For example, your small business might expand across state lines without realizing it now owes taxes in this new jurisdiction. When tax season rolls around, and your accountant flags the need to pay back taxes, your business may not have the cash flow to cover this new cost.
Loans can help small businesses with tax debt, giving companies more flexibility to deal with situations involving:
- Back taxes or missed payments
- Quarterly tax deadlines
- Seasonal shifts in cash flow
Missed or delayed tax payments can come with serious consequences. Interest accrues quickly on missed payments to the IRS, which can divert funds away from other business expenses over a longer period of time. In more severe cases, the IRS can put a lien on your business assets, which can limit access to future funding and, in extreme situations, lead to hefty fines or jail time.