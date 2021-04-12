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Apr 12, 2021

Canada British Columbia PST on digital services April 2021

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The Canadian province on British Columbia has introduced from 1 April 2021 the obligation to charge Provincial Sales Tax (PST) on income earned by non-resident providers of digital services. Check Avalara’ global VAT on digital services tracker.  BC’s PST is 7%.

 

The federal state plans to implement 5% Canadian GST on digital services from 1 July 2021.

 

This new BC tax applies to sales of software and telecommunications services. Only businesses with annual sales in BC above C$10,000 will be liable to register and charge PST

 

The measure was to be introduced on 1 July 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new implementation date is to be confirmed.

 

Currently, non-resident businesses providing digital services in British Columbia do not have to charge PST on their sales. However, in an effort to remove the unfair advantage this gives non-resident companies over resident providers, the Canadian Revenue Agency has confirmed PST will be applied on these types of supplies at a rate of 7%.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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