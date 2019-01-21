What's the difference between sales tax and use tax

There’s more to sales tax compliance than sales tax. At one time or another, most businesses also deal with use tax, which comes in two types: consumer use tax and seller use tax. Though all three are often lumped together as “sales and use tax,” there are important distinctions between them.

To properly register a business with a state and correctly file and pay sales or use tax (or sales and use tax), you need to understand what each tax is, which situations call for each type of tax, and if/when you’re responsible for remitting sales tax, consumer use tax, and/or seller use tax. Read on to deepen your understanding of all three.