The challenges of cross-border ecommerce in a world open for business

Near-instant delivery used to be a want — now it’s an expectation. In an era when cost is the main priority for online buyers above speed and convenience, sellers naturally want to get their goods through customs as quickly as possible. Yet 94% of survey respondents report facing delays in cross-border shipping due to incorrect item classification and documentation, and just 6% said that goods are never delayed. Incorrect, inaccurate, or incomplete documentation such as customs forms, invoices, packing lists, or certificates of origin can cause significant delays. For most of us, the penalty for sending an email with a wrong or missing attachment is usually no more than annoyance or a few blushes — an equivalent oversight for cross-border sellers can mean loss of business. Customers left waiting for their goods will not rush back to buy again or leave glowing reviews.

Trying to ship items that are restricted or prohibited on grounds of health and safety, or even national security, can also cause customs delays. Because import rules differ across nations and regions, an item that can sail through customs in one country could be blocked or confiscated in another. Goods can also be held if customs authorities determine incorrect duties have been paid, or not paid at all.

How are businesses learning to deal with these delays? In the survey, 87% reported using technology for help when handling trade documents, and 74% said they automate invoicing for tax and duties. That’s because automation can perform the complicated and time-consuming job of classifying goods correctly, so the correct duties are paid. The same software can also flag restricted items so businesses can remove prohibited goods from their inventory and reduce returned shipments. Such a boost to efficiency can be invaluable, particularly when shipping bigger volumes during peak sales periods (such as before Christmas or on Black Friday) when import/export activity spikes.

Another way automation may help businesses save on costs and reduce the chances of customs delays is by identifying de minimis values — the thresholds under which goods can pass without paying customs duties and taxes. De minimis values are not global, and the threshold varies considerably across regions where it does exist, but 69% of goods shipped across borders are subject to de minimis thresholds. In North America and Europe in particular, the value of eight in every 10 purchases falls under de minimis thresholds. Taking advantage of this can help businesses reduce shipping costs and reach their customers perhaps more quickly than their competition.