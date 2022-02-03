Colorado delays sales tax sourcing requirement for small businesses

Colorado began transitioning to destination sourcing in 2019, shortly after the state began enforcing economic nexus. Economic nexus laws base a sales tax collection obligation on an out-of-state company’s economic activity in the state rather than physical presence in the state, thereby allowing states to tax remote sales.
Because Colorado is a home rule state where local governments can administer local sales tax independently of the Colorado Department of Revenue, small businesses in the state were given more time to comply when the state made the transition to destination sourcing. Instead of being required to collect and remit the rate in effect at the location of delivery, small businesses in the state could continue to adhere to origin sourcing rules.
“It’s not surprising Colorado is taking its time transitioning small in-state sellers to destination sourcing,” says Scott Peterson, VP of Government Relations at Avalara. “That process is more complicated than origin sourcing and impacts sellers who may be least capable of making the change.”
The small business exception applies only to Colorado businesses with less than $100,000 in retail sales (made in the current or previous calendar year) in the state. Remote businesses with less than $100,000 in Colorado sales are not required to register, while both in-state and out-of-state businesses whose sales exceed the $100,000 threshold should already be using destination sourcing.
The Colorado Department of Revenue has made it clear that it “is not authorized to grant exceptions to this statutory requirement.” Any exceptions to destination sourcing that were given to small businesses in 2019 “will no longer be available as of October 1, 2022.”
October 1 will be here before you know it. Avalara’s Small Business FAQ can help you understand everything from registration requirements to returns and help put you on the path to sales tax compliance.
Cover photo by Canva