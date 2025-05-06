Colorado accepts cryptocurrency for tax payments. Taxpayers aren’t biting.

Colorado isn’t acting in isolation: Numerous state and local governments are researching the technology and its uses.
Florida, Hawaii, and Utah are among the growing number of states with a blockchain or cryptocurrency task force. Arizona, California, and New York have looked into letting state agencies accept cryptocurrency as payment for fines, penalties, taxes, or other services. And both Miami, Florida, and New York City experimented with city-based digital currencies; the cryptocurrency exchange they used suspended their trading in 2023.
The federal government is also crypto-curious.
President Donald J. Trump announced the establishment of a strategic bitcoin reserve and United States digital asset stockpile in March 2025. On a more personal note, the Trump family’s World Liberty Financial is launching a stablecoin.
Former President Joseph R. Biden took a slightly different approach. In March 2022, he signed an executive order on ensuring responsible development of digital assets. “The United States must maintain technological leadership in this rapidly growing space,” explained a related White House Fact Sheet, “supporting innovation while mitigating the risks for consumers, businesses, the broader financial system, and the climate,”
It may seem like Monopoly money to some of us, but cryptocurrency is real. So is the metaverse, which is also getting some attention from tax authorities.
This post has been updated; it was originally published on March 11, 2022.