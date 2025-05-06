Colorado accepts cryptocurrency for tax payments. Taxpayers aren’t biting.

Colorado has received just 78 payments via virtual currency since launching cryptocurrency tax payments in September 2022: eight in 2022, 22 in 2023, and 48 in 2024. (If data for 2025 is available, we don’t have it.)

Total tax collections for September 2022 through December 2024 amount to $57,211, a fraction of a fraction (about 0.0005%) of the billions of tax revenue Colorado takes in each year. To put the numbers in perspective, Colorado received $11 billion in individual income tax in fiscal year 2022–23 alone.

Nonetheless, Colorado doesn’t appear to be discontinuing its cryptocurrency tax payment program.

Ohio became “the first state in the United States, and one of the first governments in the world, to accept cryptocurrency.” It launched its program in November 2018, but Ohio stopped accepting cryptocurrency tax payments in October 2019. It’s now working to accept bitcoin for state fees.