Why combined state sales tax rates won’t cut it for your business

Calculating state and local sales tax can get complicated quickly. If you’re managing tax compliance manually for your business, you’re probably losing a lot of time and money looking up tax rates and searching the web for answers.
We compiled all the current state and local sales tax rates in a free sales tax rate table. Download the table to get the most up-to-date local sales tax rates in your area.
And if you want an automated solution, learn more about Avalara AvaTax. With our automated tax compliance software, you can quickly and easily calculate sales and use tax, VAT, and GST across industries and tax types.