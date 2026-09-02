One of the biggest misconceptions among businesses is that sales tax compliance automatically covers communications tax obligations. In reality, sales taxes and communications taxes are often completely separate. That means communications tax is a different framework with its own rules, registration requirements, filing obligations, sourcing methods, and calculations.

Communications taxes also tend to be more complex than sales tax. Communications transactions can involve several different taxes on a single line item. They may also be based on jurisdictional boundaries that have nothing to do with standard state and county lines, such as library district taxes, special utility districts, and other hyperlocal levies.

Florida is a prime example of the separation of sales tax and communications tax. Florida generally doesn’t subject electronically delivered digital goods to sales and use tax because they’re not treated as tangible personal property. However, certain digital services — including streaming video, direct-to-home satellite services, and other communications services — may be subject to Florida’s Communications Services Tax (CST).

A Florida sales tax registration does not by itself satisfy the separate registration requirements for businesses subject to CST. Likewise, CST registration does not replace any sales tax obligations that may apply to a business’s other taxable products or services. And most standard sales tax solutions focus only on sales taxes, missing communications taxes completely. So even if a business has a sales tax solution in place to manage general transactional taxes, they can still have significant communications tax exposure.

For many businesses, this compliance gap appears after entering a new market, being involved in a merger or acquisition, expanding into new service offerings, launching a feature that changes how customers access or use a product, or bundling services. By the time a business recognizes the issue, it may already be facing years of unaddressed liability.

Remediation can require registering in new jurisdictions; reconstructing historical tax data; filing back returns; paying assessments, penalties, and interest; and implementing new compliance processes — all while responding to auditors and maintaining day-to-day operations. In the midst of a transaction, unresolved liabilities can delay closing, reduce valuation, or result in buyers withholding substantial funds to cover outstanding obligations.