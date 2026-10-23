Two ways to exempt a backpack in Connecticut — Wacky Tax Wednesday

Public Act No. 26–68 (Senate Bill 1) established two separate exemptions for backpacks: one temporary, one permanent.

Section 262 (page 402) repeals Section 12-407e of the general statutes and replaces it with the following. The underlined bits are new.

“From the third Sunday in August until the Saturday next succeeding, inclusive, [sales and use tax] shall not apply to sales of any article of clothing or footwear, including cleated shoes , intended to be worn on or about the human body or to any backpack , the cost of which article or backpack to the purchaser is less than three hundred dollars.”

This suggests backpacks and cleated shoes are subject to Connecticut sales tax for the remainder of the year. However, Section 272 (page 432) of Public Act No. 26–68 adds the following sales and use tax exemption to CT Gen Stat § 12-412.

(NEW) (128) Nonelectronic school supplies, such as backpacks, lunchboxes, notebooks, pens and pencils, crayons, rulers and paper. (Emphasis mine.)

This new, permanent exemption for backpacks and other nonelectronic school supplies applies to sales occurring on or after July 1, 2026.

How could both a temporary exemption and a permanent exemption for backpacks end up in the same bill? The legislative process offers some insights. According to the Connecticut General Assembly, there were five versions of the bill that became Public Act No. 26–68.

The initial proposed bill doesn’t mention backpacks, but it seeks to establish a sales and use tax exemption for clothing costing under $100, school supplies, and appliances, and to eliminate the additional 1% sales and use tax on meals sold by grocery stores. The committee bill includes an exemption for “nonelectronic school supplies, such as backpacks, lunchboxes, notebooks, pens and pencils, crayons, rulers and paper.” It also provides an exemption for clothing or footwear costing less than $100, and for certain Energy Star products purchased for residential use. And it would repeal the state’s annual sales tax holiday (Section 12-407e). The Finance Committee’s joint favorable bill has the sales and use tax exemption for “nonelectronic school supplies,” the exemptions for clothing and footwear priced under $100 and Energy Star products, and the repeal of the annual sales tax holiday. Like the two prior versions, File No. 692 exempts clothing and footwear priced less than $100 and Energy Star products and repeals the sales tax holiday. But on the last page, in the “Related Bills” section, it notes that two bills favorably reported by the Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee — HB 5443 and SB 84 — expand the sales tax holiday to backpacks and raise the sales tax holiday price cap from $100 to $300. The fifth and final version of the bill, which became Public Act No. 26-68, does not include the proposed exemptions for clothing or Energy Star products. It does include the new tax exemption for nonelectronic school supplies, “such as backpacks.” And it makes “any backpack” priced less than $300 eligible for the annual sales tax holiday.

It seems like this oversight could have been avoided by running the bill through an editorial team.

“Usually when a state adds an item to a sales tax holiday, the intent is to give consumers a meaningful break at the right moment,” says Amanda Denniston, Government Relations Manager at Avalara. “But in this case, the same legislation that added backpacks to Connecticut’s annual holiday also made them permanently exempt from sales tax year round. For consumers, the holiday is simply redundant.”

“It’s hard not to conclude that the backpack addition to the holiday wasn’t fully vetted before the bill was enacted,” Denniston adds. “This is exactly the kind of oversight that creates real compliance confusion for retailers trying to do the right thing.”