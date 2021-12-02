Connecticut tax amnesty runs through January 2022

This is generous, as states often prohibit taxpayers embroiled in an audit or litigation from participating in an amnesty program.
DRS makes it clear that Connecticut tax amnesty is open to unregistered businesses that should be registered with DRS, though it doesn’t specify whether this includes remote sellers who may have economic nexus with the state.
Who cannot participate in the tax amnesty program?
However, Connecticut does prohibit some taxpayers from participating.
Taxpayers not eligible for this tax amnesty program include anyone:
- Currently under criminal investigation by DRS
- Party to any pending criminal litigation as of November 1, 2021
- Party to a closing agreement with DRS
- Party to a managed audit agreement
- With an Offer of Compromise that’s been accepted by DRS