Connecticut tax amnesty runs through January 2022

The Connecticut Department of Revenue Services (DRS) understands how taxing the COVID-19 pandemic has been for individuals and businesses alike. To help Connecticut taxpayers that owe back taxes “get right,” DRS is offering a tax amnesty program through January 31, 2022. The department began accepting applications for amnesty on November 1, 2021.

Businesses and individuals that owe back taxes for periods up to and including 2020 are invited to take advantage of this “limited window of opportunity” to pay the Connecticut taxes they owe. Those who do will: