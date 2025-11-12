A Harmonised System (HS) code is a globally standardised classification number assigned to traded products. Customs authorities use these codes to identify goods, calculate duties and taxes, and apply relevant import controls. Accurate HS codes ensure shipments move smoothly through customs and help businesses avoid delays, fines, or overpaid duties.
AI and machine learning allow customs authorities to process vast amounts of trade data quickly and identify inconsistencies in declarations. Tools like the World Customs Organization’s BACUDA project use AI to automatically suggest HS codes and flag irregularities — meaning misclassified goods can now be detected more efficiently than ever before.
An incorrect HS code can lead to the wrong duty rate being applied, delays at customs, or even seizure of goods. Repeated misclassifications may trigger audits or penalties. With the removal of the de minimis threshold, every shipment — no matter how small — must now have accurate classification to avoid compliance risks.
Start by ensuring your product data (materials, use, composition) is complete and up to date. Then, consider using AI-powered classification tools that automatically assign HS and HTSUS codes, flag potential errors, and create an audit trail for compliance. Pairing automation with expert oversight helps you maintain accuracy and stay compliant as rules and technologies evolve.