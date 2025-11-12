For European businesses selling into the U.S., the removal of de minimis and rise of AI enforcement combine to create a new level of compliance exposure. Every shipment — large or small — now requires complete, accurate customs data. That means the correct HS/HTSUS code, declared value, and country of origin.

With AI-assisted enforcement, discrepancies that once slipped through unnoticed are now instantly flagged. A single incorrect code can trigger penalties or delay delivery, which, in the era of next-day ecommerce expectations, can damage your reputation.

The risk of fines or seizure of goods from undeclared duties or misclassifications is now higher than ever, making classification accuracy a competitive factor.

Your HS codes determine much more than the duty rate. They define how your goods are treated by customs systems worldwide — including import controls, safety standards, and eligibility for preferential tariffs. Errors can result in overpaying or underpaying duties, leading to financial loss or audit risk. Your goods could even be seized at customs or returned to you at cost.

HS codes are also used to determine eligibility for preferential duty rates under free trade agreements such as USMCA and the EU’s various agreements. A misclassified product could mean you miss out on duty savings, or it could lead to noncompliance with origin rules.