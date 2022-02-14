Dating apps: You can’t swipe left on taxes

Online dating often requires energy, commitment, and patience. It might also include paying taxes on one’s electronic search for love.

“Today, most states that charge sales tax apply those taxes to online dating apps,” says Kevin Hess, who is director of Product Management for Avalara.



It’s not that legislators in those states are heartless, Cupid-hating demons. “I don’t know of any state that specifically passed taxes on dating apps,” Hess says.

Instead, as taxes have been extended to more online services over time, dating services fell under states’ general tax rules for all subscription-based memberships, he explains.