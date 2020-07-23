Issues left unaddressed in the first version of the BSA include how sales tax would apply to:

Sales between related parties

Sales for resale

Sales taxed by other jurisdictions

Sourcing rules

Sourcing is perhaps the most critical issue. According to Scott Peterson, vice president of government relations at Avalara, “A lot of advertising is easy to source because it only exists inside one state. Yet anything sent for view to multiple locations (e.g., television ads) or available to be viewed in multiple locations (e.g., online ads) must be apportioned.” If apportioning is necessary, calculating the tax due to D.C. could be an onerous task.

Existing regulation on the taxability of publications (Title 9, Section 460.1) offers some insight to how D.C. could source sales digital and traditional advertising services. Sales of publications for delivery inside the District are subject to sales tax, while publications sold for delivery outside D.C. are exempt.

If the tax on advertising were to follow suit, notes Jared Walczak of the Tax Foundation, “a large retail chain with locations in the District likely could not be taxed on advertising purchases, but a smaller regional chain based in the District could. With a franchised chain, if local franchisees purchased advertising, the transaction would be taxable, but if they benefited from D.C. advertising by the national brand, or by franchise portfolios based elsewhere, the transaction would likely be out of reach.”

Walczak further notes that an out-of-state company would likely not be taxed on advertisements to D.C. consumers, while a D.C-based company would be taxed on ads targeting consumers in Maryland or Virginia. In other words, local businesses would likely bear the tax burden of the tax.