Does working from home during COVID-19 pandemic create sales tax nexus?

Updated 5.13.2020
Many of us are sheltering in place these days, doing our part to slow the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. If we’re fortunate, we’re able to work from home — some of us for the first time. What does that mean for the company’s sales tax nexus footprint?
Nexus is a connection between a taxing jurisdiction, such as a state, and an entity. When a business has nexus with a state or city, it’s typically required to register with the tax authority and pay the applicable corporate, employment, excise, and sales taxes.
Having a physical presence in a state or city creates sales tax nexus in all states with a sales tax. (There’s no statewide sales tax in Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire, or Oregon, though many jurisdictions in Alaska levy local sales taxes.) Most states define “physical presence” broadly. Thus, in addition to brick-and-mortar stores, offices, and warehouses, it can include attendance at trade shows, inventory stored in the state for sale, or traveling sales representatives.
And, of course, remote employees.
In an informal survey by Avalara, more than 84% of respondents said their businesses have employees working remotely because of COVID-19.