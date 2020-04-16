Does working from home during COVID-19 pandemic create sales tax nexus?

Employees who hunker down in another state to wait out the pandemic could create sales tax nexus — and other types of nexus — for their employers. Whether states choose to enforce nexus for temporary remote employees under these unique circumstances remains to be seen.

Joe Bishop-Henchman, Stephen P. Kranz, and Alysse McLoughlin of McDermott Will & Emery suggest state tax administrators “disregard remote work for tax purposes.” They argue having employees work from home due to public health concerns “should not be used as an ‘opportunity’ to create nexus for affected businesses and increase their filing, withholding, or payment obligations.”



At least a handful of states clearly agree.

The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue (DOR) will not seek to impose sales and use tax nexus “solely on the basis of” employees temporarily working remotely in the state because of COVID-19. Nor will it seek to impose Pennsylvania corporate net income tax “solely on the basis of this temporary activity occurring during the duration of this emergency.”

Similarly, the DOR would not consider the sourcing of an employee’s compensation a change for income tax purposes if a Pennsylvania employer has a nonresident employee temporarily working from home in another state, even in states that don’t have a reciprocity agreement with Pennsylvania. The employee’s compensation remains Pennsylvania sourced, and the employer is required to withhold on the compensation.

The following states have said they’ll temporarily waive enforcement of certain nexus laws for employees temporarily working from home during the COVID-19 emergency:

All of the tax department notices make clear the above policies apply only during the duration of the COVID-19 emergency — though Indiana will give people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 (or required to shelter in place due to a physician’s orders) an extra 14 days to return to normal work locations.

On the other hand, New York Governor Cuomo says residents of other states temporarily working in New York will be liable for New York income tax.

Once stay-at-home orders are lifted, employees working from home in other states will likely establish nexus for their employers, as they did before the pandemic. And there’s a good chance more of us will be working from home in the months and years to come.