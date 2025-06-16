E-invoicing mandates are not eliminating the VAT return — but they are forcing us to evaluate what indirect tax compliance looks like. Instead of batch-driven processes at month-end, we’re entering an era of continuous, transaction-level compliance.
For indirect tax functions, this means moving from report builders to system integrators — and relying on technology partners that can keep pace with regulatory change. The tax authorities are evolving. To stay compliant, businesses will have to do the same.
To embrace this change, businesses must:
- Break down silos between tax, finance, and IT: Partner with a provider who understands the intersection of these functions and can help you implement a cohesive, future-ready compliance strategy.
- Rely on real-time regulatory updates — not manual monitoring: Work with a provider that builds in continuous updates to e-invoicing and VAT rules across jurisdictions, so you’re never caught off guard.
- Turn compliance into a catalyst for process improvement: Use the shift to digital compliance as an opportunity to improve invoice accuracy, cash flow visibility, and operational efficiency.
- Not wait for enforcement deadlines to drive action: Getting ahead of mandates allows time to test, adjust, and roll out solutions with confidence — especially when working with a provider that can support you globally.
Finally, choose a partner that can help you stay continuously compliant: Look for a tax technology provider that offers an end-to-end platform to keep your transactions compliant at scale — no matter where or how you do business.