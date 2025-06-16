As e-invoicing mandates gain momentum across jurisdictions, many tax teams are asking the same question: will traditional VAT returns soon become redundant? The short answer is no — at least not yet. While e-invoicing is undeniably changing the way indirect tax is managed, it’s not replacing the VAT return in the medium term. Instead, it’s reshaping compliance into a more real-time, data-driven discipline.

This post provides the following key takeaways: